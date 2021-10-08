Kim Kardashian keeps Kanye West's last name during SNL promo

Kim Kardashian does not seem to want to erase estranged husband Kanye West from her life in her latest move.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has still kept her last name 'West' which was made apparent when she was introducing herself in the first promo of her Saturday Night Live episode.
"Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian West and I'm hosting SNL this week with Halsey," she said.
The news comes after sources reveal that Kanye was "quietly advising" Kim ahead of her television appearance as she was reportedly nervous.
He is said to be giving her notes on her "performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show."
Previously, insiders told TMZ that Kim intends to keep using 'West' because she feels "it's important for her to keep the same last name as her four children".
