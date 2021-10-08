Madonna weighs in on two biggest life regrets: ‘I’d have rather died’

Madonna recently sat down for a candid chat and dished over some of her life’s biggest regrets.
The sensation got candid about it all while promoting her upcoming Paramount+ concert special, Madame X on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
She started off by detailing her first regret which she understood instantly after seeing Michelle Pfeiffer in a latex suit for Tim Burton’s 1992 Batman Returns, as Catwoman.
“I saw them both, and I regret that I turned down Catwoman,” she admitted to Fallon. “Quite simply, the part was ‘fierce’.”
She also went on to add, “I also turned down the role in ‘The Matrix.’ Can you believe that? I wanted to kill myself.”
At that point Fallon chimed in and lamented “Poor Madonna. You don’t regret anything?”
The singer responded to that by adding, “A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”
