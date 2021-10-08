Prince Charles set to inherit scraps of ‘tarnished crown’ after decades of scandals

Prince Charles is reportedly on his way to inherit the scraps of an entirely tarnished crown

Prince Charles is reportedly on his way to inherit the scraps of an entirely tarnished crown

Experts fear Prince Charles is working towards inheriting the legacy of a tarnished crown because of the scandals that followed suit.



Journalist Anna Issac made this claim in her new article where she argued, “While the queen remains personally popular, a series of public relations disasters has tarnished the rest of the royal family.”

“The controversies have not touched the queen, but they’re bound to make things more difficult for Charles, who will be subject to intense scrutiny from the moment he takes over.”

“The Prince of Wales lacks his mother’s knack for staying above the political fray. Elizabeth aggressively cultivated a reputation for impartiality.”