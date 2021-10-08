Prince Charles set to inherit scraps of ‘tarnished crown’ after decades of scandals

Experts fear Prince Charles is working towards inheriting the legacy of a tarnished crown because of the scandals that followed suit.
Journalist Anna Issac made this claim in her new article where she argued, “While the queen remains personally popular, a series of public relations disasters has tarnished the rest of the royal family.”
“The controversies have not touched the queen, but they’re bound to make things more difficult for Charles, who will be subject to intense scrutiny from the moment he takes over.”
“The Prince of Wales lacks his mother’s knack for staying above the political fray. Elizabeth aggressively cultivated a reputation for impartiality.”
Prince Harry blasted for staying silent over Princess Diana Musical representation
Willow Smith shares the story of a scary break-in attempt by a relentless cyberstalker
Prince Harry reportedly loves every second of ‘being a girl dad’ for daughter Lilibet
Even after getting Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for behaving ‘rudely’ towards Queen Elizabeth
According to royal expert Elizabeth Holmes, the wedding was not what it appeared to be
The Duke of Sussex has a 'magical touch' with Lilibet, said an insider, and he even bedtime stories to her
Ellen DeGeneres announces the release of ‘Kind Science’ skincare line
'The Crown's Claire Foy to play Sheryl Sandberg in TV series about Facebook
Fans take to Twitter with birthday wishes for rapper Bruno Mars in a sea of wishes, edits and shout outs
The movie took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend, Universal Pictures said...
Jamie Spears has reportedly shown concerns about who is going to manage the pop icon's affairs