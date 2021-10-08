Prince Harry dreamed of leaving but ‘didn’t know how’ to step down from royal role

Experts reveal Prince Harry had always dreamed of one day leaving the royal family behind, but didn’t really know how to “actually step down.”
GB News’ Editor-in-chief made this claim, and during her interview with Majesty magazine she was quoted saying, “I think, reading into the whole situation, Harry wanted out of the Royal Family a long time ago, he just didn't know how to do it.”
“When he was in the army I do remember ages ago he said 'I just wish that I wasn't a prince.' I remember Jilly Cooper coming up and saying 'what a tragic thing for this boy to say.'”
She even went on to add, “Here he is in this life of incredible privilege that none of us will ever know anything like, and you're not prepared to take on the responsibility.”
