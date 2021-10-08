Deepika Padukone sends love to Ranveer Singh ahead of ‘The Big Picture’ premiere

Bollywood’s versatile actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut as he turns a host for upcoming quiz show, The Big Picture.

The upcoming show, which will go on air on Colors TV, is set to launch on October 16. While, the Simmba star has been sharing a few glimpses from his upcoming show, he recently went on to share the most special wish he has received until now.





The Gully Boy star recently received a love-filled surprise card from his wife, superstar Deepika Padukone. The beloved couple of B Town! never fails at setting the best relationship goals, as their love is evident in social media posts.

Taking to the Instagram stories, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor posted a Boomerang video of a little surprise that his wifey gave him ahead of the premiere of The Big Picture.

In the video, it could be seen that Ranveer is holding a best wishes card with a note written by the Piku actress herself. “You Got This! All the best my little one…I love you!” reads the note written by Deepika.

The Lootera actor shared this story and wrote, “Babygurl” with a heart emoticon. The adorable post has left their millions of fans in awe.

Earlier, while discussing the preparations for The Big Picture, the Bajirao Mastani actor had candidly opened up about his exciting plans, as he described his own ‘Big Picture’ in life with his wife Deepika.

The actor was asked about where he sees himself in the future, and the definition of his own life’s ‘Big Picture’ Ranveer responded by saying, “Ek pyaara sa ghar ho, jisme meri wife aur mere bacche khush aur swasth rahe. What else can I ask for? My only hope is that I can entertain everyone till my very last day. This is the ‘Big Picture’ of my life!”