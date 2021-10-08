Prince Harry blasted over silence towards ‘trashy’ Princess Diana Musical’

Prince Harry recently came under fire for his decision to remain silent regarding the ‘trashy’ representation Princess Diana received in the new musical.
This claim’s been made by the host of Sky News, Andrew Bolt and during his interview with royal commentator Sophie Elsworth, he reflected upon the poor reception Princess Diana’s Musical has received.
He was also quoted saying, “Prince Harry used to be very noisy in attacking the media for his coverage of his mother Princess Diana.”
“But he has now signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix and now says nothing. It is the most trashy musical about his mother but also makes the Queen seem like a real cow.”
Even Ms Elsworth agreed and questioned Prince Harry’s silence on the matter. “Funnily enough I can't see Prince Harry coming out screaming about this.”
She was also quoted saying, “What a moment of trashiness that we just put our viewers through. I will say for this woke couple it is a case of don't bite the hand that feeds you.”
“Netflix is putting food on their table because they have signed multi-million dollar deals with them. So Harry and Meghan have gone extremely quiet.”
The Duke of Sussex has a 'magical touch' with Lilibet, said an insider, and he even bedtime stories to her
Ellen DeGeneres announces the release of ‘Kind Science’ skincare line
'The Crown's Claire Foy to play Sheryl Sandberg in TV series about Facebook
Fans take to Twitter with birthday wishes for rapper Bruno Mars in a sea of wishes, edits and shout outs
The movie took a mighty $121 million at the international box office over its opening weekend, Universal Pictures said...
Jamie Spears has reportedly shown concerns about who is going to manage the pop icon's affairs