Fans gush over Bruno Mars in birthday tributes: ‘Magic's in the air’

Bruno Mars’ 36th birthday has erupted fans into a frenzy that has overtaken social media and even started viral threads.
Not only that but accounts like Live Nation Belgium and Pop Crave have even started viral threads and trends to gauge fan-favourite songs.
While other users can’t stop gushing over the star in their custom made artworks and pieces in celebration of the rapper's entry into the 36th year of life.
Most other fans created their own tributes, from CD collection montages to tried and tested memes under the hashtag #HappyBrithdayBrunoMars.
