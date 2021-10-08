Kangana Ranaut slams people supporting Aryan Khan: ‘We must not glorify mistakes’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and called out people who have been supporting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan.

Earlier, the 23-year-old was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drugs case. His bail was also rejects and he has been sent judicial custody for 14 days.

The Queen actor reacted to Aryan’s arrest and wrote, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan’s defence…. We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them … I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions.”

She added, “Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It’s good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong.”