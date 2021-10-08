Prince Harry ‘fought back tears’ when Meghan Markle faced royal snub

Prince Harry reportedly had to ‘fight back tears’ when he saw Meghan Markle got royally snubbed before Megxit

Prince Harry was reportedly forced to fight back tears himself when he noticed Meghan Markle getting snubbed by the royal family before Megxit.

This moment has been highlighted by the author of Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey.

In his book, he highlights Prince Harry’s “quite sensitive and emotional” reaction to the experience.

While discussing the event itself he was quoted saying, “The only problem was that 2,000 orders of service had already been distributed round the Abbey, explaining that William and Kate would enter and process with the main royal party — and making no mention at all of Harry and Meghan. So there was the snub in black and white — set out for all to see.”

“Observers also noted that Harry's face was 'quite tense and unsmiling' — and that when William sat down close to him, he barely greeted his brother.”

“Throughout the service, Meghan megawatted away with her best TV smile but, as the ceremony progressed, Harry appeared to grow gloomier. According to one observer, 'his accelerated blinking even suggested he might have been fighting back tears.'”