Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s behavior to the Queen criticized: ‘Wow so rude!’

Japanese royal fans criticize Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for behaving rudely towards the Queen, and her monarchy.



This news has been brought forward by royal expert and author Angela Levin.

She referenced the love and fascination Japanese fans have for the British royal family, in her brand new newsletter.

Her piece for the Substack newsletter highlighted all the main points and also referenced the growing dislike the fans have for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The newsletter read, “Japan is fascinated by our Royal Family. Every few weeks I am asked by one of their TV channels to update them on what is happening in the UK.”

She also went on to say, “Their key interest at the moment is Harry and Meghan and who can blame them.”

“They can’t quite believe their behaviour towards the senior royals is so, well, rude. No one would behave like that to their royal family, they tell me.”