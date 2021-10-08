Meghan Markle’s challenges inspired heart-to-heart for Prince William, Harry

Meghan Markle’s challenges in the royal family reportedly transformed into catalysts for Prince Harry and Prince William’s first-ever heart-to-hearts.
It was all analyzed by NBC News’ royal correspondent Neil Sean on his personal YouTube channel.
There he was quoted saying, “You could put this down to nerves, meeting someone so famous, and knowing that you could be joining one of the most famous families in the world.”
“According to a source, this prompted William to try and have a heart-to-heart with Prince Harry about taking things easier, perhaps waiting a long time.”
“As we know, Prince William and Catherine took their time, they even have a famous split. This all worked out in the end, Prince William wanted to make sure that Catherine knew what she was getting herself into.”
before concluding she added, “This was apparently the first fall out with Harry and William, simply because Harry had said to him that he didn't want to slow down.”
