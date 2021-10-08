Farah Khan shares encouraging post for Gauri Khan amid Aryan’s arrest

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared an encouraging birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan to wish her on 51st birthday after son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug case.
Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a sweet photo of Shah Rukh and Gauri to wish her on birthday and called her the ‘strongest’ mother and woman.
She said, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas..”
Farah further said “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today. #throwbacklastmonth” followed by heart emojis.
Aryan was arrested by NCB on Sunday. Today, (Friday), a court in Mumbai will hear his bail plea.
Hania Aamir sheds light on her plans for marriage and relationships
Mehwish Hayat announces hosting duties for the 2021 Lux Style Awards and the internet is in a frenzy
Model Sachal Afzal weighs in on wanting to bag his very own trophy at the Lux Style Awards
Kajol to star in Revathy's upcoming feature film, 'The Last Hurrah'
Hania Aamir addresses why she’s been taking a digital detox from Instagram
Ahmed Ali Butt questions why Indian actors are cast as Pakistanis in hit international shows