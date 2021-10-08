Farah Khan said, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas..”

Farah Khan shares encouraging post for Gauri Khan amid Aryan’s arrest

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared an encouraging birthday post for Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan to wish her on 51st birthday after son Aryan Khan’s arrest in a drug case.



Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a sweet photo of Shah Rukh and Gauri to wish her on birthday and called her the ‘strongest’ mother and woman.

She said, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part seas..”

Farah further said “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the strongest mother and woman iv personally witnessed this past week.. @gaurikhan here s wishing you the best birthday present today. #throwbacklastmonth” followed by heart emojis.



Aryan was arrested by NCB on Sunday. Today, (Friday), a court in Mumbai will hear his bail plea.