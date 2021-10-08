Adele opens up about her romance with Rich Paul, reveals she is on cloud nine

The British singer said she feels at peace with Rich Paul

Adele is giving rare insight about her relationship with beau Rich Paul, revealing she is extremely happy.



The British singer, who has graced the latest cover of US and UK Vogue, said she feels at peace with Paul.

"Rich just incredibly arrived," the 33-year-old said. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild."

The Rolling in the Deep singer said that the two were friends long before they started going out at the start of this year.

They originally met at a party a couple of years before, when she joked to him, while "a bit drunk," "Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now."

"He's just so [expletive] funny," Adele said. "He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away."

She continued saying she knew exactly what she wanted as a "33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge."



"The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want," Adele added. "And I really know what I don't want."