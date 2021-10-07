Queen Elizabeth to be removed as head of state by Barbados next month

Buckingham Palace said it was a matter for the government and people of Barbados.

Barbados will next month become a Republic, severing its colonial ties with the British monarchy.

The first president of the new Republic of Barbados will be Sandra Mason.



"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," the Caribbean island nation's government said last month.



The aimed to complete the process in time for the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, in November 2021.



According to BBC, a speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Barbadians wanted a Barbadian head of state.



"This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving," the speech read.



