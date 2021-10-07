 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Daniel Craig delivers hilarious speech during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Daniel Craig's Hollywood Walk of Fame star is sitting next to fellow former James Bond actor Roger Moore
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 07, 2021
Daniel Craig delivers hilarious speech during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Daniel Craig cracked hilarious jokes and expressed gratitude after being inducted among the heavyweights in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Wednesday night, the No Time To Die star delivered a "short and sweet" speech ahead of the unveiling of his star at the monumental location.

"I never thought I'd say this, but it's an absolute honor to be walked all over in Hollywood,"

"If happiness was measured by the company we keep, then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much," added Craig.

It is pertinent to mention that his star is placed next to fellow former James Bond actor Roger Moore.

More From Entertainment