Meghan Markle reportedly to launch own beauty line

Meghan Markle was seen paying a visit to a major marketing mogul who has previously worked with A-list celebrities

While Meghan Markle has her hands full with a lot of business ventures, she may be looking to add one more to her arsenal as the former actress may be looking to launch her own beauty line.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan was spotted paying a visit to American marketing mogul Bill Guthy in California.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen in the company of her mother Doria as well as Prince Harry as they visited the home.

The trio was seen visiting his home multiple times between February and March.

It is pertinent to mention that Guthy is the one half owner of the Guthy-Renker company which has previously made deals with A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Cindy Crawford.

It is said that the Sussexes enjoy a relationship with Guthy so close that they have hired the latter’s own private jet on one occasion.