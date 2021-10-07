LSA 2021: Ahmad Ali Butt gears up for event, shares snap with Nomi Ansari

Ahmad Ali Butt is excited ahead of the Lux Style Awards 2021.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a snap posing with major fashion designer Nomi Ansari as he lauded him in the caption calling him the "king of colours".
In the post they can be seen smiling from ear to ear.
Furthermore, the actor added the hash tags "#luxstyleawards #lsa2021 #nomiansari #newlook #surprise #fitting #karachi" revealing that preparations for the event are in full swing.
It is pertinent to mention that Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions
