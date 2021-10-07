Prince William, Harry’s jealous bickering over royal budget exposed: ‘Always to be’

Experts reveal Prince William and Prince Harry never managed to ‘match up’ in Prince Charles’ annual budget and ended up in a number of tiffs over it as a result.



According to reports by royal expert Andrew Morton, Prince William always managed to take priority in Prince Charles’ financial budget, and thus, in turn, caused many fights, arguments and tiffs among the brothers.

According to a report by Express, Mr Morton wrote, “They [Harry and Meghan] were coming to appreciate that in the royal hierarchy, no matter how popular, inspiring or relevant they were to the outside world, they were low down on the royal totem pole.”

“Both William and Harry were funded by their father and it was often the case that Harry's ambitions did not match Prince Charles's budget. His brother, as the future king, would always take priority.”

“It may have been frustrating, it may have led to rows and jealousy, but that was the way it was and that was the way it was always going to be.”