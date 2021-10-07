Mehwish Hayat gears up to host 2021 Lux Style Awards

Mehwish Hayat recently announced her plans to host the 2021 Lux Style Award show and fans are in a complete frenzy over the news
The news hit viral social media threads after a video of the announcement went live where the actor was heard congratulating all the nominees for this years’ show.
Mehwish started off the video by announcing plans for stage performances, as well as her duties as a hostess.
For those unversed, Mehwish was also lined up to host the 2020 festivities but was unable due to the raging covid-19 pandemic at the time.
