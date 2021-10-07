Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with warning to leave Kensington and ‘earn own income’

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently urged to leave their Kensington Palace nest and start “earning their own income” by anti-monarchist supporters.

This claim’s been made by the CEO of Republic Graham Smith. He believes the couple needs to follow in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps.

During his interview with Express, he was even quoted saying, “There is absolutely no reason why Kate and William can't go off and earn their own way. I am sure they would be absolutely fine financially, they have millions in the bank already.”

“There is no justification whatsoever when we cannot even afford £20 a week for the most vulnerable in society that we give millions of pounds in subsidies and palatial homes to this one couple just simply because they are related to the Queen. There is simply no justification for it.”

While Mr Smith stands behind his claims and the legal decision to issue a £20universal credit cut, other experts are not as keen.

One Richard Fitzwilliams went as far as to defend Prince William and admitted, “William has established considerable public support for his role as our future king and his campaigns on mental health, to preserve endangered wildlife species and for the environment are excellent and his partnership with Kate, the future Queen Consort, is extremely popular.”