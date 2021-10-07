Hania Aamir reveals the real reason she’s on Instagram radio silence

Hania Aamir recently highlighted the real reason she’s taking a digital detox from social media.

The actor expressed her emotions during a Q&A session on Instagram.

The conversation arose after Aamir was asked, “Why u are not active as u used to be on insta” (sic)

Shortly thereafter the actor explained, “I've picked enough battles here. Voicing your opinions comes at a price and the price is your mental health.”



“The gossip, the mean comments and the 'putting each other down' on the internet had started getting to me. And honestly, I lost faith in humanity so I need a break. I don't feel like putting my life out there anymore.”



“To be honest, I'm at peace. I like that people know less and say less. Maybe one day Instagram and I can rekindle the friendship we once had but for now, I'm good.”