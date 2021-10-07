Hania Aamir sheds light on marriage intentions: ‘Actively looking never works’

Hania Aamir recently took to social media and weighed in on her future plans to settle down and get married.

The star got candid about it all in an Instagram Q&A session where she wore her heart on her sleeve.

A conversation around the topic of marriage and family arose after a fan asked “Are you single if you are are you looking for some one” (sic)

There she wrote, “Haha single yes. And not looking for anything. Just spending some quality time with people that are closest to me. And focusing on my craft and working really really hard.”

Before concluding she added, “Actively looking for someone doesn’t work tbh. When its meant to be it’s meant to be. God works in mysterious ways.

