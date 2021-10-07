 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Hania Aamir sheds light on marriage intentions: ‘Actively looking never works’

Hania Aamir sheds light on her plans for marriage and relationships
TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 07, 2021
Hania Aamir sheds light on marriage intentions: ‘Actively looking never works’
Hania Aamir sheds light on marriage intentions: ‘Actively looking never works’

Hania Aamir recently took to social media and weighed in on her future plans to settle down and get married.

The star got candid about it all in an Instagram Q&A session where she wore her heart on her sleeve.

A conversation around the topic of marriage and family arose after a fan asked “Are you single if you are are you looking for some one” (sic)

There she wrote, “Haha single yes. And not looking for anything. Just spending some quality time with people that are closest to me. And focusing on my craft and working really really hard.”

Hania Aamir sheds light on marriage intentions: ‘Actively looking never works’

Before concluding she added, “Actively looking for someone doesn’t work tbh. When its meant to be it’s meant to be. God works in mysterious ways.

More From TV&Showbiz