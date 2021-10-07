Prince Andrew’s lawyers scramble to gain 2009 ‘settlement agreement’ to end the case

Prince Andrew lawyers are currently working towards gaining access to the settlement claim Virginia Giuffre made with trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as it may prove to the trigger that successfully nullifies the case against him.



Prince Andrew’s legal representative Andrew B Brettler brought this news forward.

He believes the former agreement would effectively put an end to Ms Giuffre’s case.

According to Express, during the pretrial meeting last month Prince Andrew’s lawyer claimed, “There has been a settlement agreement that the plaintiff has entered into in a prior action that releases the Duke and others from any and all potential liability.”

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer on the other hand is confident the agreement was “irrelevant to the case.”

“Although we believe that the release is irrelevant to the case against Prince Andrew, now that service has been accepted and the case is proceeding to a determination on the merits, we believe that counsel for Prince Andrew have a right to review the release and to make whatever arguments they believe appropriate based on it.”