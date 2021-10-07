Angelina Jolie sells off her share of $164mn estate she co-owns with Brad Pitt

American actor Angelina Jolie has decided to sell her share of the $164 million French estate that she owned with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the Maleficent actor has sold off her stake in her and Pitt’s co-owned Chateau Miraval winery in Correns, France.
Per the report, the actor sold her shares to wine group Tenute del Mondo. The price she settled on has not been revealed.
This comes after the exes settled on an agreement regarding the division of their assets amidst their bitter divorce war.
The former couple agreed to lift a “standard temporary restraining order” on their assets which allowed Jolie to sell her half of the 1,000-acre French estate.
This was a direct win for Jolie, as it was claimed in the lawsuit filed against her that she was allegedly trying to prevent Pitt from buying her half from her.
Rami Malek mentioned that he caught Kate Middleton off-guard when he spoke to her about parenting
The couple, who welcomed their second child recently, are on a lookout for a potential buyer for their LA home
Camila Cabello explained how Shawn Mendes helps her through her anxiety attacks
Brandon Blackstock thinks he could still receive the ranch from Kelly Clarkson
The woman told SBS last month that it was impossible for her to change her number
Before hitting the small screen, "The Harder They Fall" got its cinematic unveiling at London's Southbank Centre