BMG acquires rights to Tina Turner's music

LONDON: Soul and rock star Tina Turner has sold the rights to her music catalogue to music company BMG, the latest vocal artist to strike such a deal for their work.

In a statement, BMG said it would "be a partner in all of Tina Turner's music interests."

The deal includes Turner's artist's share of her recordings, her music publishing writer's share, neighbouring rights and name, image, and likeness.

The company has not disclosed how much it paid, but industry sources say the figure would be worth at least $68 million .

Turner is referred to as the "Queen of Rock and Roll" and is regarded as one of the greatest music artists of the 20th century.

"Like any artist, the protection of my life's work, my musical inheritance, is something personal," Turner said in a statement.

"I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands."

The 81-year-old singer, known for her hit single What's Love Got to Do with It and cover of The Best, launched her solo career in the 1980s.

Before that, Turner and former husband Ike Turner, who died of a cocaine overdose in 2007, enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The pair divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage, in which she was physically and emotionally abused.

Turner has produced 10 solo studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold more than 100 million records. - Reuters