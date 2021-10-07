Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel selling off Hollywood Hills home for $35 million

The couple, who welcomed their second child recently, are on a lookout for a potential buyer for their LA home

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are selling off their Hollywood Hills mansion for a hefty price of $35 million.



The couple, who welcomed their second child recently, are on a lookout for a potential buyer because they are hardly ever in Los Angeles.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the listing is being handled by Justin Paul Huchel and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland.



"They're rarely in L.A. and are happy to live in Montana," a source close to the couple stated. "They also still have a place on the East Coast."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 10-acre property is located in a cul-de-sac and features a 13,000 square-foot Spanish-style mansion.

It has seven bedrooms, a screening room and a gym, in addition to a guest house, tennis court and massive pool.

Timberlake bought the property, portions of which previously belonged to 1930s and '40s actor Errol Flynn, in 2002, per the outlet, and purchased surrounding land from Helen Hunt.



During the pandemic, the family has been spending more time at their Montana residence.