Kim Kardashian rocks skin-baring style to prove beauty lies in beholder's eyes

Kim Kardashian has seemingly entered a new fashion phase as she showed off her skin-baring style to leave fans gushing about her new look.
Kim Kardashian was photographed when she was on way to Saturday Night Live rehearsals in New York City, looking smashing in a black leather bodysuit and heels.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians star carried a Balenciaga bag and wore a cape to amaze onlookers with her different and newly invented styles.
The 40-year-old reality star, who loves showing her skin in most of her styling session- appeared to be a different lady as she kept her famous figure covered up.
Ever since Kim Kardashian stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala in a head-turning black Balenciaga look that covered her entire body, Kardashian West has ditched sexy outfits in favor of other completely covered looks by the Paris-based label.
