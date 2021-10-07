Kim Kardashian rocks skin-baring style to prove beauty lies in beholder's eyes

 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 07, 2021
Kim Kardashian has seemingly entered a new fashion phase as she showed off her skin-baring style  to leave fans gushing about her  new look.

Kim Kardashian was photographed  when she  was on way to Saturday Night Live rehearsals in New York City, looking smashing in a black leather bodysuit and heels.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians star carried a Balenciaga bag and wore  a cape to  amaze onlookers with her  different and newly invented styles.

The 40-year-old reality star, who loves showing her skin in most of her styling session- appeared to be a different lady as she kept her famous figure covered up.

Ever since Kim Kardashian  stepped out at the 2021 Met Gala in a head-turning black Balenciaga look that covered her entire body, Kardashian West has ditched sexy outfits in favor of other completely covered looks by the Paris-based label. 

