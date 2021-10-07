Justin Bieber treats fans with his previously unreleased song named after wife Hailey

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has mesmerised fans with some of his previously unreleased songs, including one named after wife Hailey.
The 27-year-old pop star said on Twitter the tracks including Red Eye, Angels Speak and Hailey, which were recorded for his most recent album Justice, will be released as part of a “complete edition” of the record on Friday.
Justin Bieber's Justice arrived in March to generally favourable reviews and commercial success, reaching number two in the UK albums chart. It included the singles Holy, Lonely and Peaches.
Peaches inspired the name of Bieber’s newly launched cannabis line. He has teamed up with the company Palms to sell a limited edition line of pre-rolls.
Palms said: “Our goal is to make cannabis more approachable and help destigmatise its use.”
“I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed from California,” Bieber sings in Peaches. Recreational cannabis use is legal in the state of California.
