Latest twist in Prince Andrew’s civil court case

Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault and rape

Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault and rape

A US federal judge agreed that a confidential Jeffrey Epstein settlement—with the consent of his estate—can be disclosed to Prince Andrew, whose lawyer claims the deal protects his client from Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit, said Adam Klasfeld, the eidtor of Law & Crime News.





Prince Andrew was served with a sexual assault lawsuit in the United States by lawyers for Virginia Giuffre who says she was forced to have sex with him at the London home of a friend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre said they sent the civil lawsuit to the prince's Los Angeles-based lawyer.



Andrew and his lawyers have denied Giuffre's claims. The 61-year-old prince has not been charged with crimes. Giuffre's Aug. 9 lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

