Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settled in the United States

Google’s partnership with Prince Harry’s Travalyst is off to a flying start, said Omid Scobie, the co-author of 'Finding Freedom".



He was commenting on a report in USA Today which said "Google wants to show flyers their carbon emissions with flight options in sustainable travel push."

The report said Google on Wednesday launched a new feature that displays a carbon emissions estimate for nearly every flight in its search results next to the price and duration of the flight.

It said Google is also partnering with Harry's Travalyst, a sustainable tourism nonprofit, to develop an open model for calculating carbon emissions from air travel that can be used across the travel industry as a gold standard.



Travalyst aims to provide the globe with eco-friendly travel options and intends to help the global populace make more informed choices in regards to air and land travel.

