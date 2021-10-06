Selena Gomez showers new mom Cardi B with baby gifts

Cardi B and Offset recently welcomed a baby boy together and Selena Gomez was sure to send her love

Cardi B and Offset recently welcomed a baby boy together and Selena Gomez was sure to send her love

Selena Gomez did not shy away from showering love on new mom Cardi B who recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband Offset.

The Look At Her Now hit-maker sent the rapper an adorable gift basket which Cardi B could not help but appreciate on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the WAP singer shared a snap of a blue basket that held a plethora of baby goodies.

The musician could not help but express her joy as she captioned the post "Thank you" which was followed by red heart emojis.

"I got this beautiful gift basket for son son!" Cardi gushed as she showed the present online.



"With this little bear from Selena Gomez! It's so cute and it's got treats for me... you know I get hungry at the nighttime. Thank you Selena Gomez, you're so adorable!"

Selena wasn’t the only celebrity that showered the mother of two with gifts as the songstress also receiving presents from Lizzo, Mickey Guyton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jennifer Aniston.