Sarah Ali Khan shares glimpses in stunning ethnic wear from City of Lakes: See Photo

Actress Sarah Ali Khan was spotted spending a peaceful moment by a lake in Udaipur as she painted the town red in her traditional look.
Sarah has explored quite a lot of Udaipur as recently she shared a sneak peek from her visit to Shri Ekling Ji temple.
The Simmba star took to Instagram and posted pictures spending fond moments in the city of lakes.
The actress donned a white and purple kurta with a skirt and paired it with a stunning dupatta which added to the beauty of the outfit.
Sarah sat peacefully by the sea reflecting on life and enjoying the cool breeze.
Lately, the Atrangi Re actress has been treating fans quite a lot with her travels.
