It wasn't easy: Shakira speaks about iconic Super Bowl show

Shakira admits that the Super Bowl performance was not easy to execute

Shakira admits that the Super Bowl performance was not easy to execute

Shakira got candid on her decision to perform in the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show even after admitting that it was "not easy".

Speaking to Cosmopolitan the superstar spoke about her widely-spoken performance with Jennifer Lopez, which also became the first featuring two Latina women, sharing how it was not easy to execute it.

"J.Lo, as a Latina born in the U.S., and me, as a Latin American woman in the U.S., had a huge responsibility and opportunity to represent all different minorities through our performance," she said.

"In my case, I also wanted to pay homage to my Middle Eastern culture. I feel that we did it.

"It wasn’t an easy show to put together. There was a lot of work behind it, a lot of stress. But it was one of the highlights of my career."

Shakira added that she's "the type of person who really needs to genuinely believe in what I do or I’d rather pass."

The Whenever Wherever singer shared that the Super Bowl show was "a great opportunity to make a strong statement about what an important part of the American fabric the Latino community is. An opportunity that we couldn’t miss."