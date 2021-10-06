Prince George’s chances at the throne’ hanging by a thread: ‘It’s ‘not looking pretty’

Prince George’s chances at becoming the King of England are ‘not looking good’ reportedly because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive allegations.
Royal author Daniela Elser made this claim in her piece titled Why Prince George may never become King in the New Zealand Herald.
There she postulated the possibility of “what sort of monarchy” Prince George may inherit in half a century.
There she claimed, “An institution tattered and beleaguered after having barely scraped through generations of scandal and crisis?”
She also went on to say, “A public whose benign acquiescence to the notion of a monarchy has worn painfully thin?”
“And a clutch of Windsors with little desire to sacrifice their lives for the good of a throne no one particularly wants? The picture is not pretty.”
Ms Elser also noted that the royal family are “survivors through and through, and possess some sort of canny instinct in their DNA that has seen them hang on to power” but it is unsure “how many times can they pull off that particular rabbit-out-of-the-hat-trick.”
However, it is already apparent that “Unquestionably, a lot is going to change in the coming years as the Queen's reign ends and that of Charles begins.”
“When that mournful day comes, we might not be only saying goodbye to a truly iconic figure but farewelling the last and final Queen of the UK.”
“It will be up to her son, grandson and great-grandson what comes next; they will be fighting for nothing short of survival.”
