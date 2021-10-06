Shakira sheds light on ‘biggest downside’ of being a mother

Shakira recently highlighted the implications of being a mother and even addressed the biggest downsides she’s found to the commitment.
Shakira got candid about it all during her interview with Cosmopolitan.
There she started off by admitting, “Having a partner who's completely opposite in that sense comes in handy. My mind never stops.”
“I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly. I torture my poor husband. Well, he's not really my… I don't know what to call him!”
She also poked fun at herself during the course of her interview and admitted, “I'm a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms.”
This is not the first conservation Shakira has had about parenting, back when her children were toddlers she admitted to People magazine, “It's one of the most difficult things I've done in my life.”
“I've been on the most challenging stages performing in front of really demanding audiences and I've been meeting with world leaders who sometimes make you a little bit apprehensive, but nothing has made me so self-conscious as being a mom.”
