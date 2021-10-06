Kanye West, Kim Kardashian ‘trying to ‘rebuild their relationship’: report

Sources reveal Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been working on “rebuilding their relationship” amid rumours of a reconciliation.
Sources brought this news forward and according to their findings, the couple is currently working on the foundation of it all, with intentions to ‘hopefully’ get back together in the long run.
According to Yahoo Entertainment, they are focusing their efforts on “rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”
The rumours regarding their possible reconciliation were brought to light after they were photographed heading for a meal together.
An insider close to TMZ also admitted that the couple has been spending time together in private, back in August.
Selena Gomez teases the upcoming release of a new collaboration with Coldplay titled ‘Let Somebody Go’
Prince Harry ‘risks great danger’ to Prince Charles’ chances at ascension with continued grievances
Experts highlight just how much Prince Harry is risking in his attempts to ‘sell a few books’
'I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them,' said Reese Witherspoon
'I’ve lost a lot of money because I travel more than six months out of the year,' the rapper said
Experts speculate Harry, Meghan Markle's need to ‘boost relatability’ like Prince William, Kate Middleton