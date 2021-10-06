Kanye West, Kim Kardashian ‘trying to ‘rebuild their relationship’: report

Sources reveal Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently working hard on their relationship

Sources reveal Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been working on “rebuilding their relationship” amid rumours of a reconciliation.



Sources brought this news forward and according to their findings, the couple is currently working on the foundation of it all, with intentions to ‘hopefully’ get back together in the long run.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, they are focusing their efforts on “rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.”

The rumours regarding their possible reconciliation were brought to light after they were photographed heading for a meal together.

An insider close to TMZ also admitted that the couple has been spending time together in private, back in August.