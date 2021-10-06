Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shares stunning BTS photos from sets of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, best known as Halime Sultan, on Wednesday shared the behind-the-scenes adorable photos from the sets of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.
The Kanunsuz Topraklar premiered on Wednesday, September 29.
Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared the BTS photos.
She posted the stunning photos with a caption in Turkish which reads: “Today is #KanunsuzTopraklar. Our new episode is tonight.”
In one of the photos, Esra can be seen riding on a horse while in another picture, the actress can be seen dancing her heart out.
The adorable pictures have won the hearts of the fans on social media shortly after she posted them.
Earlier, following the premiere of Kanunsuz Topraklar, Esra had extended gratitude to her millions of fans for their love and support.
