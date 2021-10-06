Prince Harry’s grievances against royals poses ‘real danger’ for Prince Charles’ monarchy

Experts fear Prince Harry’s unfiltered desire to air his grievances against the royal family is posing a great risk to Prince Charles’ chances at ascending the throne.

Historian Journalist Sarah Gristwood recently weighed in on the possible implication that could arise if Prince Charles was considered ‘incompetent’ as a King in waiting.

She was quoted saying, “Charles was damaged back in the Nineties by the ‘War of the Waleses,' but in recent years he’s come to look much more convincing as a King-in-waiting.”

“But Harry’s words about him particularly seemed to suggest not enough had changed. And that really is a danger for the monarchy.”

Even royal biographer Anna Pasternak believes “The monarchy stands for imperialism, colonialism and an unelected elite body.”

“Hence, at times of familial petty bickering and airing monogrammed linen in public, there is understandably a surge in republican sentiment. It is hard to understate the current crisis.”

Many other experts are also growing concerned by the Sussex’s constant desire to air grievances to the media and how it may hasten the curve from monarchy to modernization.