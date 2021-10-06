Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need’ Platinum Jubilee to keep ‘illusion of magic alive'

Experts note Prince Harry, Meghan Markle “desperately need” to attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations if they wish to “keep their magic alive” in the US.
Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward made this observation during her interview with GB News host Nigel Farage and there she was quoted saying, “I think they will because I think they need to.”
“In order to keep this incredible magic persona they appear to have in America they need to be seen hobnobbing with the Royal Family.”
Before concluding even Mr Farage chimed in and admitted she believes the couple’s “magic persona” will not work in the US forever unless they have a constant tie to the very life they left behind.
