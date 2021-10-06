 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Armeena Rana Khan wants celebrities to stop using 'religious extremism' for success

'A well-balanced person will find just that in every religion - balance,' says Armeen Rana Khan
TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 06, 2021
Armeena Rana Khan wants celebrities to stop using religious extremism for success
Armeena Rana Khan wants celebrities to stop using 'religious extremism' for success

Actor Armeena Rana Khan  is  criticizing  celebrities who  engage in 'religious extremism' to  help their careers.

Turning to her Twitter on Tuesday, the Janaan    star mocked people in her industry who garner praises through their religious views.

"Advancing acting careers using religious extremism seems to be quite the ‘in’ thing these days. Can’t make it without huh?" wrote Armeena on the micro-blogging app.

Although the actor did not indicate who was her tweet directed at, she did post a follow-up message only after a couple of minutes.

"I’ve also observed that no matter what religion you follow, if you’re an extremist then your interpretation of that religion will be extreme also. Conversely, a well-balanced person will find just that in every religion - balance," Armeena added.

Take a look:


More From TV&Showbiz