Shah Rukh Khan's fans show support with placard outside Mannat: 'Take care king'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is getting love and support from his fans amid the son Aryan's arrest.
In a photo shared by a fan page, one could spot a small banner left outside SRK's house plate reading, "We all fans from from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King."
The banner also featured SRK's photos of greeting fans from Mannat.
Shah Rukh's son, Aryan, was arrested on Sunday after detention in a cruise ship raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
