Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (right). Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Microsoft founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates Wednesday spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss polio eradication efforts and the foundation’s support towards improving nutrition as well as financial services in Pakistan.

During the telephonic conversation, both PM Imran and Gates expressed concerns over the health system in Afghanistan. They discussed the importance of polio campaigns resuming in Afghanistan to stop the disease and protect Pakistan’s recent gains towards the eradication of polio.

PM Imran Khan highlighted that more than half of the population in the war-torn country was living below the poverty line and is in dire need of financial assistance, according to a statement issued by the PID.

He stressed that his government remains committed to ending all forms of polio in the country.

Gates praised the prime minister for the progress, and pledged the foundation’s continued support to the Pakistan polio program for ensuring that no child in Pakistan is at risk of paralysis due to poliovirus. He noted the positive impact of the prime minister’s leadership in convening a meeting with deputy commissioners in high-risk polio districts in August.

“More than half of the population in Afghanistan was living below poverty line and in dire need of financial assistance,” PM Imran said and urged Gates to consider providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Gates congratulated the prime minister for Pakistan’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out and noted the foundation’s continued support of government-led programs, including Ehsaas which is making impressive progress in reducing stunting, and the digitization of the national savings program through Karandaaz.

He offered continued collaboration through the Gates Foundation to improve the health and well-being of Pakistanis. The prime minister thanked Gates for his foundation’s valuable partnership with Pakistan.