 
Wednesday October 06, 2021
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 06, 2021
Dakota Johnson rings in 32nd birthday with up close dinner date

Dakota Johnson  chimed in 32nd birthday around only her friends and family.

The actress was spotted on a candle light dinner date with her mother, Melanie Griffith, and a friend at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday.

The same day, Griffith also turned to her Instagram to share a loved-up monochrome photo with her daughter.

"Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl! You are so full of love and magic and mystery," Griffith wrote in the caption. "I love you with all of my heart."

Take a look:



