Prince Harry, Meghan Markle positioning ‘above A-list peers’ in the political food chain

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to “rise above” most of their A-list peers by “positing themselves” among key players after the NYC visit.
This claim’s been made by an insider close to Heat magazine and during their interview with the outlet, the source weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eyebrow-raising New York visit.
They were quoted saying, "There were a lot of raised eyebrows in New York, and in Hollywood, too.”
“A lot of people think that Meghan and Harry are trying to position themselves above most of their A-list peers.”
“They seem to want to bask in their old royal status and enjoy all the attention and benefits that go with that, which is a turn-off for a lot of people.”
This revelation has come shortly after news of Prince Harry’s declining UK popularity made mainstream media.
Recent YouGov polls indicate the Prince has gone from a prior 43% approval rating to 34%.
Even Meghan Markle’s also suffered a major drop, going from 29% to 26%.
