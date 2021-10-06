Phoebe Dynevor details battling anxiety while living in the public eye

Hollywood star Phoebe Dynevor is giving fans a glimpse of what it has been like for her to be in the public eye constantly.
The 26-year-old actor, who shot to fame through Netflix's Bridgerton, 26, opened up about how she deals with pressures of being famous, in her cover story for Harper’s Bazaar’s November 2021 issue.
"I don't think anyone knows how to handle that. I worry about everything. I'm full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself," she said.
"You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye. I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment,” she added.
"It's finding that middle ground and centering oneself,” she shared.
"It's really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting — that's the excitement for me,” she added.
