Ben Affleck admits it was ‘difficult’ to shoot as Batman for ‘Justice League’

Hollywood star Ben Affleck is sharing details about his time spent playing Batman and his recent reprisal of the role had been enjoyable.

The actor spoke to Variety about playing the Dark Knight in the upcoming film The Flash, which will be the last time the actor will be seen as the Caped Crusader.

"It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun,” he said.

His mention of the “difficult” time had been a reference towards his previous portrayal for 2017’s Justice League.

While the film itself was a bust at the box office, the director of the flick, Joss Whedon was slapped with allegations of unprofessional behavior by actor Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot.