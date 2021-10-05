 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
House of The Dragon's trailer is out

Matt Smith plays an important role in the prequel of Game of Thrones
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 05, 2021
Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in season 1 of Netflix show "The Crown" will play Daemon Targaryen in "House of the Dragon".

The HBO series  also features Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke.

HBO  released the first trailer of "Game Of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon" on Tuesday.

Based on George R. R. Martin’s book "Fire and Blood", the show is expected to in January 2022.

The show is set two centuries before the events of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, which Game of Thrones was based on.


