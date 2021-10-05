House of The Dragon's trailer is out

Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in season 1 of Netflix show "The Crown" will play Daemon Targaryen in "House of the Dragon".
The HBO series also features Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke.
HBO released the first trailer of "Game Of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon" on Tuesday.
Based on George R. R. Martin’s book "Fire and Blood", the show is expected to in January 2022.
The show is set two centuries before the events of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, which Game of Thrones was based on.
"No Time to Die" has yet to open in North America, arriving in movie theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday.
Clad in a flight suit, director Shipenko called the film "an experiment" at an online press conference on Monday.
'Nanny in a Book' shares the methods George, Charlotte, Louis's nanny adopts to keep them busy
Denying all such speculation, Maluma said there is no truth to the news whatsover
Billie Eilish lashed out at the lawmakers for trying to exert control over women's bodies
Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator last week