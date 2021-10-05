 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Priyanka Chopra spends gala time in Spain
TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 05, 2021
Actress Priyanka Chopra enjoyed an epic fan moment in Spain as she stepped out for dinner.

Priyanka Chopra has been travelling quite a lot lately as she kept her fans updated on her adventures.

The Vaqueta Gastro Mercat, a restaurant in Valencia shared Priyanka’s fan moment on their official IG account.


For those unversed, the actress travelled to Spain last week along with a co-star for the shoot of her film Citadel.

For those unversed, Priyanka shot some scenes in London before she headed to Spain.

Recently the Baywatch actress posted BTS snapshots from the sets of her upcoming film Citadel which will go on for a digital release. 

