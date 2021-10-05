'Dirilis:Ertugrul actress Zeynep Kızıltan gets married

Zeynep Kızıltan, who rose to global fame for her spectacular performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", recently got married.

According to her social media accounts, she tied the knot with Can Şıkyıldız, who is an artist.

A picture shared by the actress suggested that the newly-wed couple is on honeymoon.

Zeynep is best known for her role as Goncagül in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".



The Ankara-based actress played the daughter of Gumestekin in season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.



