 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

'Dirilis:Ertugrul actress Zeynep Kızıltan gets married

Zeynep Kızıltan played Goncagül in "Dirilis: Ertugrul"
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 05, 2021
Dirilis:Ertugrul actress Zeynep Kızıltan gets married

Zeynep Kızıltan, who rose to global fame for her spectacular performance in  "Dirilis:Ertugrul", recently got married.

According to her social media accounts, she tied the knot with  Can Şıkyıldız, who is an artist.

A picture shared by the actress suggested that the newly-wed couple is  on honeymoon. 

Dirilis:Ertugrul actress Zeynep Kızıltan gets married

Zeynep is best known for her role as Goncagül in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The Ankara-based actress played the daughter of Gumestekin in season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.


More From Entertainment