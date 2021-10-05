'Bollywood Wives' Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan visit Gauri Khan after Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri is being held strong by her Bollywood friends.
The couple, that has kept mum on the arrest of their son son Aryan, is being visited by a number of celebrities.
In the photos taken by paparazzi, both actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep and producer Sohail Khan's wife Seema were spotted entering Shah Rukh's seaside bungalow, Mannat, in their cars.
Their visit comes after Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri met Shah Rukh and Gauri over the weekend.
Aryan was arrested on Sunday after detention in a cruise ship raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Aryan Khan was presented in the court on Monday after his one-day NCB custody ended
