 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

'Bollywood Wives' Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan visit Gauri Khan after Aryan's arrest

Aryan was arrested on Sunday after detention in a cruise ship raid
TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 05, 2021
Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan visit Gauri Khan after Aryans arrest
'Bollywood Wives' Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan visit Gauri Khan after Aryan's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri is  being held strong by her Bollywood friends.

The couple, that has kept mum on the arrest of their  son son Aryan, is being visited by  a number of  celebrities. 

In the photos taken by paparazzi, both actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep and producer Sohail Khan's wife Seema were spotted entering Shah Rukh's seaside bungalow, Mannat, in their cars.

Their visit comes after Salman Khan and his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri met  Shah Rukh and Gauri over the weekend.

Aryan was arrested on Sunday after detention in a cruise ship raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

More From TV&Showbiz